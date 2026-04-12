The Super Mario Galaxy Movie faces criticism despite success

This Easter weekend, Nintendo and Illumination’s new animated sequel debuted to massive box office receipts, shifting the landscape of the early 2026 box office and highlighting Hollywood’s growing interest in video game adaptations. Why it matters: In addition to setting a year-to-date record, the film’s release raises new questions regarding studio strategies, brand development, and which Nintendo titles will be adapted for theaters next.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earned nearly $190.1 million over the five-day Easter frame and approximately $130.9 million over the traditional three-day weekend, according to Comscore projections. With that performance, it surpassed the March opening of Ryan Gosling’s science-fiction film—which earned an estimated $80.5 million over three days—to become the largest domestic opening of 2026 thus far.

Although the 2023 Super Mario movie earned roughly $204.6 million over five days and $146.4 million over three, the sequel’s opening remains one of the best video game-based debuts ever. In the domestic rankings for game-to-film adaptations, it is surpassed only by the original Super Mario movie and the 2025 Minecraft movie, which earned over $162.8 million in its three-day premiere.

The film’s commercial momentum was not diminished by mixed reviews or a slight decline in audience scores. Despite being rated lower by review aggregators than its predecessor, the sequel successfully drew large families and gamers to theaters during the holiday weekend.

The voice cast includes several well-known stars from the Nintendo universe, such as Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Donald Glover reprising his role as Yoshi, and Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina. A surprise addition—Glen Powell as Fox McCloud—was announced only a few days before the film’s premiere. This late announcement generated excitement by hinting at potential cross-franchise connections.

Studios appear to be exploring the concept of a more expansive Nintendo cinematic universe. The end-credits scene of the Galaxy sequel hinted at the arrival of a prominent Nintendo character not featured in the previous two films, leading to rumors that a well-known actor who does not speak on-screen would make an unexpected cameo.

What this implies for Hollywood: Video game properties have become dependable tentpoles, and this success reinforces that trend. Recent hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s and HBO’s Emmy-winning The Last of Us have provided studios with a viable roadmap following a long period of inconsistent adaptations, including the infamous 1993 live-action Super Mario attempt.

There are already more Nintendo ventures in the pipeline. May 2027 will see the premiere of a high-profile live-action version of The Legend of Zelda, starring Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. Meanwhile, studios outside of Nintendo are developing a live-action Street Fighter movie and new installments in the Resident Evil franchise.

The Galaxy sequel topped the weekend box office, with Project Hail Mary coming in second. The Drama, a dramedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, rounded out the top three, debuting to roughly $14.4 million domestically—a steady start consistent with Zendaya’s recent releases.

Final, studio-verified totals and weekday tracking will be released this week, but the preliminary data already supports one important conclusion: despite varied reviews, Nintendo’s characters remain massive draws on the big screen.