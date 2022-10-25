The Terminator: Man turns his right eye into flashlight

A man from the United States is being called “The Terminator” after a video of him having his right eye turned into flashlight went viral.

The viral video on YouTube showed engineer Brian Stanley, who is being called “The Terminator”, walking around the house with the flashlight in his head turned on.

A foreign news agency reported that the engineer got diagnosed of cancer and lost his right eye. Instad of going for an artificial eye or an eye-patch, he made a prosthetic eye which works like a flashlight.

He has named his creation as ‘Titanium Skull Lamp’. He added that he gets up to 20 hours of light per charge, adding that it does not heat during charging.

The gadget apparently works with a proximity sensor. He went on to say that it functions with half the actual and it can go brighter.

“This is half of my maximum power output. Safety is paramount, I will work my way to full power eventually,” he said.

