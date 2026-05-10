The top 5 Apple TV shows you won't want to miss this summer 2026

Apple TV+ has a strong lineup of new and returning content scheduled for the summer. Here are the most anticipated shows and films coming to Apple TV+ in 2026:

New Original Series

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (May 20, 2026): A dark comedy-thriller starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson. The story follows a recently divorced mother who witnesses a potential murder during a video call, leading her into a dangerous web of blackmail and conspiracy while navigating a custody battle.

Star City (May 29, 2026): This is a highly anticipated spinoff of For All Mankind. It explores the space race from the Soviet perspective, acting as a “paranoid thriller” that follows the USSR’s efforts to beat the U.S. to the moon.

Cape Fear (June 5, 2026): A new series adaptation of the classic thriller novel, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. Javier Bardem stars as Max Cady, a convicted murderer seeking revenge on a couple played by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

Lucky (June 15, 2026): Based on the best-selling novel by Marissa Stapley, this heist thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run from the FBI and a crime boss after a multi-million dollar robbery goes wrong.

The Savant (Expected July 2026): Starring Jessica Chastain, this series follows an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to prevent mass shootings. After being delayed due to real-world political sensitivity, it is reportedly back on the schedule for mid-summer.

Returning Favorites and Films

Ted Lasso (Season 4): The beloved comedy returns, with the story reportedly shifting focus to a women’s soccer team.

Sugar (Season 2): Colin Farrell returns as private detective John Sugar in the second season of this stylized neo-noir drama.

The Dink: A new comedy film starring Ben Stiller that centers around the rising culture of pickleball.

Mayday: A genre-bending “Cold War spy-thriller buddy comedy” starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Apple’s summer schedule is rounded out by existing hits like Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Widow’s Bay, and Your Friends & Neighbors, which continue to perform well on the platform.