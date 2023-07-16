The Trial: Internet calls Kajol’s film ‘Cheap copy of The Good Wife’

28.9 C
Twitter users have expressed their disappointment over Kajol’s latest web series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka’ premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 13.

The users are expressing disappointment over the web series as one of them called the series literally a cheap copy of the good wife.

Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the courtroom drama series features Kajol in the role of a lawyer named Noyonika Sengupta. ‘The Trial’ is an Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’. The series has received mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter.

Another user called it ‘a disaster of a series.’ “Court cases are won and investigations are completed faster than maggi is made, by an intern who resumes law practice after 13 long years, and yet, somehow wins all her cases, something even a pro lawyer would find hard, in this disaster of a series (sic),” the tweet read.

