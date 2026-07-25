'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 release schedule: When do new episodes air?

The post-apocalyptic saga of Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith continues as The Walking Dead: Dead City returns for its anticipated third season. Set against the crumbling, walker-infested backdrop of Manhattan, the spin-off series remains a central pillar of AMC’s expanding Walking Dead Universe.

Whether you are watching weekly via cable or streaming episodes early online, here is your complete guide to the The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 release schedule, episode count, and streaming availability.

Complete ‘Dead City’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 is following AMC’s usual hybrid release pattern.

New episodes will air Sunday nights on AMC cable, and each one will also be available to stream early on AMC+ the same day.

Here’s how the season lines up:

Episode 1 kicks off on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Episode 2 follows on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Episode 3 arrives Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Episode 4 drops Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The Episode 6 season finale wraps things up on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Episode titles for Season 3 haven’t been announced yet and are still listed as TBA.

Where to Stream ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3

Viewers have multiple options to catch the latest episodes as the battle for Manhattan heats up:

AMC+: The dedicated streaming service serves as the primary home for all Walking Dead spin-offs, offering early morning streaming access on release dates.

AMC Cable Network: Linear television subscribers can tune in weekly at 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CT.

Digital Purchase Platforms: Individual episodes and season passes are available for purchase following live broadcast on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

What to Expect in Season 3

Season 3 picks up in the immediate aftermath of Season 2’s dramatic shifts in power across New York City. With Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) navigating fragile alliances among Manhattan’s surviving factions, the series continues to explore deep-seated grudges, survival politics, and new threats lurking in the urban wasteland.