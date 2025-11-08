The Weeknd snubbed by Grammy Awards despite hit album

The Weeknd has once again been completely shut out of the Grammy Awards nominations, despite releasing one of the most well-received albums of the eligibility period, a decision that has angered both fans and critics.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, his most recent album, was globally hailed as a career-defining work and is widely considered to be the last chapter for his persona as “The Weeknd.”

However, he did not receive a single nomination from the Recording Academy, even though the album earned accolades at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

Moreover, given that Hurry Up Tomorrow shattered multiple streaming and sales records and opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the snub is especially noteworthy. Fans have questioned the Academy’s judgment, arguing the sheer dominance of his album makes his complete omission inexplicable, even when acknowledging the fierce competition in all categories.

Below are among the nominees for Album of the Year:

* *DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS* – Bad Bunny

* *Swag* – Justin Bieber

* *Man’s Best Friend* – Sabrina Carpenter

* *Let God Sort Em Out* – Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)

* *Mayhem* – Lady Gaga

* *GNX* – Kendrick Lamar

* *Mutt* – Leon Thomas

* *Chromakopia* – Tyler, The Creator

The Weeknd submitted his music in several categories, meaning his total rejection extended beyond Album of the Year; furthermore, he has previously had disagreements with the Grammy Awards.

Additionally, The Weeknd, after being turned down for his critically regarded After Hours album in 2021, called the organisation corrupt.

Notably, after CEO Harvey Mason Jr. emphasised changes to the nominating committee, he made amends with the Recording Academy in February 2025 by performing “Timeless” at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Furthermore, fans saw the performance as primarily a ratings move, and now argue The Weeknd is once again at war with the Grammys barely a year later, as the institution ignores his most recognised work.