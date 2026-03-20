A new beginning for The Wheel of Time

Fans were left disappointed when Prime Video canceled The Wheel of Time on May 23, 2025. The show had three seasons under its belt and even scored an impressive 88percent with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

But the streaming service cited rising costs, not creative failures, as the reason behind the decision. Still, this isn’t the end for the Dragon.

Variety reports that the franchise is now pivoting to a multi-media approach. Instead of reviving the live-action series, we’re getting animated movies, a video game, and a brand-new animated series.

The team behind this reboot is especially promising. Thomas Vu, one of the producers of Netflix’s Arcane, is leading the project with iwot Studios. If Vu’s previous work is any indication, we can expect stunning visuals and rich storytelling—qualities that could easily surpass the live-action attempt.

The move to animation makes sense. Fans often criticized the early seasons for looking “cheap” despite the big budget, and diehard readers were unhappy with changes from Robert Jordan’s books. Animation offers a solution: epic battles, the One Power, and massive world-building can now be realized without astronomical costs.

With hits like The Legend of Vox Machina proving the format works, this seems like the smartest path forward. By ditching the limitations of live-action and embracing the freedom of animation, The Wheel of Time finally has a chance to shine the way fans have been hoping for.