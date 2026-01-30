The White Lotus adds new castes to its list

HBO’s anthology-based drama The White Lotus added Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina and Marissa Long to the cast.

In the upcoming Season 4, the new chapter hits series will take place in France. The scenes were shot in Paris as well as multiple locations along the French Riviera.

As with previous seasons, specific details about the characters and storyline are being kept tightly under wraps. The new trio joins an ensemble that already includes Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Caleb Jonte Edwards and AJ Michalka.

Series creator Mike White returns as writer, director and executive producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also serve as executive producers on the HBO production, which continues the show’s format of following a new group of wealthy guests and resort staff at a luxury destination.

The casting marks Marissa Long’s first television role. Bonham Carter brings extensive experience from film and television, including Oscar-nominated performances in The Wings of the Dove and The King’s Speech, as well as her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown. Messina is widely known for his role in The Mindy Project and has appeared in series such as Sharp Objects, The Sinner and Gaslit, along with films like Argo and Air.

Each season of The White Lotus has explored themes of privilege, power and social tension against the backdrop of an exclusive vacation setting. With its move to France, Season 4 is expected to deliver another satirical look at wealth and relationships in a new cultural landscape. No premiere date has yet been announced.