Mike White has revealed that Survivor contestants Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu will appear in the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus.

The announcement came during the live finale of Survivor 50 on Wednesday night, when White joined the broadcast remotely from France, where filming for the new season is currently underway.

Speaking with host Jeff Probst, White confirmed that two contestants from the milestone season would be making appearances in the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

“Everybody’s invited, but there are gonna be two contestants that we’re flying out to be in the show, and they are Charlie and Kamilla,” White said during the finale.

White has developed a tradition of featuring former Survivor players in his critically acclaimed anthology series ever since competing on Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018. During the second season of The White Lotus, fellow Survivor alumni Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay made cameo appearances as hotel guests.

Season one also featured recurring appearances by Alec Merlino as hotel employee Hutch, while Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux appeared in season three.

Davis, who finished runner-up on Survivor 46 in 2024, and Karthigesu, who placed fourth on Survivor 48, now join an already star-studded cast for the upcoming installment.

The ensemble for The White Lotus season four includes Laura Dern, Ben Kingsley, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard and Heather Graham, among others.

White had temporarily paused work on the HBO series in order to compete in Survivor 50. However, after being voted out early in the competition, he resumed production on the highly anticipated fourth season

The fourth season of The White Lotus is expected to premiere on HBO at a later date.