Los Angeles: Laura Dern has officially joined the cast of The White Lotus Season 4, stepping into the ensemble following the exit of Helena Bonham Carter shortly after production began.

According to Variety, Dern is not replacing Bonham Carter in the same role; instead, series creator Mike White has developed a completely new character for her, expanding the already evolving storyline of the upcoming season.

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The new season brings together a large ensemble cast featuring Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, alongside additional names including Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

The White Lotus Season 4 will follow a new set of guests and staff over the course of a week, with the story unfolding around the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival. Filming locations include some of the French Riviera’s most recognisable spots such as St. Tropez, Monaco and Paris, while the fictional White Lotus properties are set at the Airelles Château de la Messardière and Hôtel Martinez.

Mike White returns as writer, director and executive producer, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine also serving as executive producers. The project also marks a reunion between White and Dern, who previously co-created HBO’s Enlightened and worked together on Year of the Dog, while Dern had earlier made an uncredited voice appearance in Season 2 of The White Lotus.

An acclaimed Hollywood figure, Laura Dern is a multiple Emmy nominee and Oscar winner, with a career spanning projects such as Big Little Lies, Marriage Story, Jurassic Park, Little Women and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.