The White Lotus Season 4 heads to a 19th-century Château — What’s the story behind it?

If you thought the luxury of The White Lotus couldn’t get any higher, Season 4 is about to prove you wrong. The hit HBO anthology is setting up shop at a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel, the Château de La Messardière, perched in Saint-Tropez on the stunning Côte d’Azur.

The hotel isn’t just any backdrop. Spread across 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees, and jasmine, it screams opulence. Suites start at around $3,000 a night and can soar past $8,000.

There’s a spa, beach access (with Rolls-Royce transfers, naturally), restaurants, sports facilities, and even a kids’ camp. Basically, it’s the perfect playground for the kind of drama The White Lotus thrives on.

Filming kicks off at the end of April and will continue through October. As always, creator Mike White isn’t confining the story to a single property. The White Lotus Season 4 will bounce between multiple locations along the French Riviera, with some scenes also dipping into a Paris hotel.

White is meticulous about his settings, and every venue is chosen to amplify the tension, humor, or just plain beauty of the story.

Plot details are still tightly under wraps, but the series will, predictably, follow a group of hotel guests and employees over a week — the classic formula fans love. Rumor has it, the Cannes Film Festival might play a role this time around, which would make perfect sense given the Riviera backdrop during May.

Casting is underway, and a lot of French talent has already auditioned. Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka are confirmed newcomers, while Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Jon Gries return for continuity.

So far, only these three actors have appeared in more than one season of The White Lotus, which has always prided itself on mixing familiar faces with fresh energy.

Season 3, set in Thailand, was a major hit, snagging eight acting Emmy nominations. Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaacs, and several others delivered standout performances.

Executive producers Mike White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine are back at the helm, ensuring the signature blend of dark comedy, social satire, and lush visuals continues.