‘The Wire’ actor Bobby J. Brown dies at 62 in tragic barn fire

Bobby J. Brown – best known for his recurring role as Officer Bobby Brown on the acclaimed HBO series The Wire – has passed away at the age of 62 following a tragic barn fire, his daughter confirmed to TMZ on Thursday.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Brown’s cause of death was smoke inhalation and diffuse thermal injury. Authorities determined the fire was accidental, reportedly sparked when Brown jump-started a vehicle inside the barn. He had called for a family member to bring a fire extinguisher, but by the time help arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Brown’s agent, Albert Bramante, shared his grief with TMZ, saying, “I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with.”

Bobby J. Brown is survived by his son, Bobby Brown II, and daughter. He made several guest appearances as Officer Bobby Brown in “The Wire,” which aired from 2002 to 2008.

His other notable work includes the 2008 film “From Within, a few special appearances in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the most recent role was in the 2023 movie “Mailman.”