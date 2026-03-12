The Witcher 4: New game confirms technical updates

A new game, The Witcher 4, revealed major technical upgrades and confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel will feature fully next-generation graphics powered by advanced RTX technology.

Developer CD Project Red worked closely with Nvidia to implement new rendering tools that aim to deliver significantly more detailed environments and improved performance on PC. The update was highlighted in a recent Nvidia blog post, which discussed how the studio plans to integrate new RTX features into the upcoming open-world role-playing game.

According to the announcement, The Witcher 4 will support RTX Mega Geometry and path tracing technology. Path tracing will allow the game to render more complex lighting and shadows in real time, providing what Nvidia describes as a “new level of detail” for environments such as forests and natural landscapes. The technology also reduces memory usage while improving performance.

The RTX Mega Geometry system is designed to handle massive environments more efficiently. NVIDIA claims the technology can process complex geometry up to 100 times faster than earlier solutions, allowing developers to create denser worlds filled with millions of detailed plants, trees, and objects.

A rendering engineer at CD Projekt Red, Cezary Bella, said the new system will allow the development team to create “fully path-traced forests” with unprecedented visual depth and realistic lighting effects.

While the technical improvements have generated excitement among fans, the studio has not yet confirmed a release window for The Witcher 4. The game is currently expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

As development continued, the new graphics technology suggests the sequel will push visual fidelity further than its predecessor, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.