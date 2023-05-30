‘The Witcher’ season 5 is happening; makers confirmed

Ahead of the premiere of season 3 on the streaming giant Netflix, makers of ‘The Witcher’ franchise have teased an update on two new seasons.

With the first volume of season 3 set to premiere on the streaming platform in less than a month and season 4 happening without the OG Geralt of Rivia, aka Henry Cavill, an official source has now shared an update on yet another season after that which is indeed happening.

Sophie Holland, the casting director of the hit franchise seemingly confirmed in a new interview that season 5 of ‘The Witcher’ is in the works with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth taking up Geralt from Cavill from next season onwards.

“We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five,” she said on the outing.

However, when further asked about Cavill’s departure and the reason behind it, Holland chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that Cavill announced his exit from the fantasy series last year. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he had noted in the official statement shared by Netflix.