The Witness true-crime drama to premiere on Netflix in June

One of Netflix’s most eagerly awaited true-crime projects of the year recently received a significant update. In addition to providing a first look at the three-part drama series The Witness and confirming its June release date, Netflix revealed details for its companion documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell. Both titles will be available worldwide on June 4.

The project originally made its debut during the “Next on Netflix UK” showcase in 2024. While the series was initially expected to premiere in 2025, the production timeline was extended. Below is a summary of everything Netflix recently shared regarding these two June releases.

Based on a heartbreaking true story, The Witness transports viewers back to 1992 following the tragic murder of Rachel Nickell on London’s Wimbledon Common. Rather than focusing solely on the crime, the drama centers on the aftermath through the eyes of Rachel’s partner, André Hanscombe, and their two-year-old son, Alex, who was the only eyewitness to the attack. As a single father overnight, André must navigate an unspeakable loss, a predatory media frenzy, and an increasingly desperate police investigation—all while prioritizing the welfare of his traumatized son.

Produced by STV Studios and created by Rob Williams, the three-part series explores human resilience in the face of horrific violence. Director Alex Winckler collaborated closely with real-life consultants Alex and André Hanscombe to ensure the narrative remains authentic and honors the family’s long journey toward peace.

The series features a powerful cast that brings this sensitive subject matter to life. Jordan Bolger and Max Fincham star as André and Alex Hanscombe, capturing the emotional toll the years have taken on them. They are supported by a strong ensemble, including Neil Maskell and Claire Rushbrook, who portray the law enforcement officials and experts involved in the case. Together, they have created a moving tribute to justice and the enduring power of the human spirit.