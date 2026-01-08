‘The Wrecking Crew’ trailer showcases Momoa and Bautista in noisy action comedy

Prime Video has dropped the trailer for The Wrecking Crew, lining up its next big action comedy for a January 28 release. The film brings together Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in a pairing that feels inevitable.

The trailer for The Wrecking Crew sets the tone quickly. It introduces Momoa and Bautista as estranged half-brothers pulled back into each other’s lives after their father’s mysterious death, a reunion that is anything but warm.

What starts as a search for answers spirals into a much bigger mess, with old family wounds reopening and a dangerous conspiracy slowly coming into focus. From the look of it, The Wrecking Crew isn’t interested in subtlety, and that’s part of the appeal.

The Wrecking Crew Trailer Shares Chaos, Chases, and Brothers at War

In the trailer released, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are seen battling Yakuza members, tearing through city streets in high-speed car chases, and narrowly escaping explosive gunfights that barely give them room to breathe.

The action leans hard into excess, with freeway stunts, close-quarters brawls, and moments that suggest the brothers are just as dangerous to each other as they are to their enemies.

The Wrecking Crew plays heavily on the contrast between Momoa’s wild energy and Bautista’s more grounded, intimidating presence, which gives the trailer its rhythm.

The supporting cast adds more weight to The Wrecking Crew, with appearances from Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin, all popping up in ways that hint at shifting loyalties and hidden agendas.

Director Ángel Manuel Soto appears to be leaning into a fast-moving style that favors momentum over polish, which suits the film’s rough-and-ready tone.

For Jason Momoa, The Wrecking Crew follows a strong run that includes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Fast X, and the massive box office success of A Minecraft Movie.

Dave Bautista, who rose to global fame as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, continues to widen his range with recent projects like Trap House and Afterburn.

Seeing Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa share the screen in The Wrecking Crew feels less like a stunt and more like a calculated move by Prime Video to grab attention fast.

If the trailer is any indication, The Wrecking Crew is shaping up to be a noisy, chaotic ride that knows exactly what it wants to be, and isn’t shy about it.