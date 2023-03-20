Their plan is to kill me, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that their plan is to kill me, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the PTI chief Imran Khan said that he knew he would either go to jail or be murdered. It took four hours for him to reach the court from the toll plaza, he said.

He revealed that when he arrived at the court there were a huge number of police personnel deployed inside the court. The PTI chief said a few people who were in civil clothing came inside and started beating people and the police started shelling.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the current situation in the country. He said that even if he is imprisoned it wouldn’t affect the election results.

On his appearance before the court Imran Khan said that the accused who attacked him is presented before the court via video link but he is presented before the court in person despite death threats. There was no proper security during my appearance at the judicial complex, he added.

The former Prime Minister Imran Khan lambasted at Punjab caretaker government saying that they came to power just to ruin Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and that Mohsin Naqvi has become a millionaire after becoming the caretaker CM, he added.

In the aftermath of recent events, the PTI chairman Imran Khan clarified that efforts are being made to create a rift between PTI and the state institutions but “this country is mine and the armed forces are also mine”

