Then vs. Now: Photographer visits Kalash, rediscovers girl he photographed in 2017

Just how magical can a place like Chitral get? Photographer Adeel Chishti’s experience in the mystical Kalash valley speaks for itself!

Adeel Chishti, in an unexpected stroke of luck, rediscovered a young Kalash girl who he had photographed back in 2017 on a recent trip to the Kalash valleys in Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharing a stunning ‘Then vs Now’ comparison on his Instagram along with a video compilation of him meeting the Kalash kids, Chishti recounted his awe at finding the little girl whose picture shot him to online fame four years back.

“I met this cutie in 2017. I captured her on my Camera. Now in 2021, I went to Kalash Valley again and tried to find her. But for the first day, my luck was not with me. But the second day I finally got her,” he shared.

The little girl can be seen posing with the photographer before running away with her friends – Adeel says she was “too shy” to talk.

The photographer, who was left spellbound, further said, “I can’t tell my feelings. Nobody can tell. Imagine that you capture someone, you post her, you got appreciated and beautiful comments, you gain partial success. After all this, that person suddenly appears in front of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeel Aziz (@adeelchishti_)

A magical moment fit for the magical Kalash valley!