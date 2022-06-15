There is complete political anarchy in Punjab, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has lashed out at Punjab government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, saying that there is complete political anarchy in ‘Pakistan’s most populous province’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Ever since Imported Crime Minister’s corrupt son [Hamza Shehbaz] illegally grabbed power in Punjab [through] a farcical election there is complete political anarchy in Pakistan’s most populous province.”

“People suffering, farmers crops under threat, no governance in sight just a criminal mafia running riot,” Imran Khan said, while referring to Punjab.

In another tweet, the PTI chief said: “Police [and] local administration have become complicit with this mafia [and] had unleashed a reign of terror on peaceful PTI workers, leaders and their families.”

Police & local administration have become complicit with this mafia & had unleashed a reign of terror on peaceful PTI workers, ldrs & their families. Now they feel they r not answerable before the people’s elected ldrship. We cannot allow such anarchy & criminal rule to prevail. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 15, 2022

“Now they feel they [are] not answerable before the people’s elected [leadership]. We cannot allow such anarchy [and] criminal rule to prevail,” the former premier added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first session of the Punjab Assembly after the election of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was once again postponed as deadlock persisted between the provincial government and the opposition.

Political crisis in Punjab deepened as Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman and provincial assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi summoned separate sessions for presentation of budget for next fiscal year 2022-23.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi summoned the budget session on Wednesday at 1 pm. Meanwhile, Governor Baligh Ur Rehman convened the session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal at 3 pm.

Comments