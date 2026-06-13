There is nothing in Budget for the poor, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar on Saturday said that there is nothing in the budget for the poor, ” the cat is out of the bag”.

“Neither the load-shedding will decrease, nor the electricity price and prices of other things get cheaper,” talking to newsmen at the Parliament House, major opposition party’s leader said.

He said, “it requires a complete management to bring over-spending of the government down”.

Barrister Gohar said that the PML-N and the People’s Party have their own interests, “they don’t practice the people-friendly politics”.

“The People’s Party, yesterday correctly said that the PML-N have only three seats in Gilgit Baltistan, they have been given our seats,” PTI chairman said.

He said that the People’s Party has also won in the GB, like they had won the mayorship election in Karachi.