These 2023 films will be a treat for Hollywood fans

The year 2022 was a year to remember for Hollywood fans. It saw films Top Gun: Maverick‘, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘, ‘The Batman‘, ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion‘ etc getting critical acclaim and fans can’t to see what 2023 has in store for Hollywood fans.

Here are the most highly anticipated 2023 Hollywood films that movie-goers cannot wait to watch in cinemas.

‘M3GAN’

Release date: January 6

Director: Gerard Johnstone

‘M3GAN‘ will tell the story of a doll’s (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) prototype becoming a nightmare for her programmer Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after developing a life of its own.

‘Shotgun Wedding’

Release date: January 27

Director: Jason Moore

‘Shotgun Wedding‘ is about a couple of Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) and Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) fighting against pirates that hijack their dream wedding.

‘Infinity Pool’

Release date: January 27

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

In ‘Infinity Pool‘, James Foster (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em Foster (Cleopatra Coleman) face a zero-tolerance policy, at the island La Torqa, which is execution or watching themselves be killed after a person gets killed after getting hit by their car.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

Release date: February 17

Director: Peyton Reed

Marvel Studios will kick off their 2023 with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania‘. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) team with Dr Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) to the Quantum Realm and get to know about the creatures which they can’t even imagine existing.

‘Creed III’

Release date: March 3

Director: Michael B. Jordan

The protagonist Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) gets into the ring against former friend-turned-rival (Damian Anderson) in ‘Creed III‘.

‘Scream 6’

Release date: March 10

Directors: Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

In ‘Scream 6‘, four survivors of the original Ghostface killings attempt to leave Woodsboro and are confronted by the serial killer again.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Release date: March 17

Director: David F. Sandberg

Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his brothers and sisters take on the villainous Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), daughters of the Greek titan Atlas in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Release date: March 24

Director: Chad Stahelski

‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ will be a directed sequel to ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘. It will see John Wick (Keanu Reeves) fighting to survive in the world of killers and one of the most highly anticipated 2023 Hollywood films.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Release date: March 31

Directors: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Based on the video game franchise, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ will be about thief Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine) and his gang on a journey to find a lost relic. Things go wrong as they find themselves with the wrong people.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Release date: April 7

Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Based on the renowned gaming franchise, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘ will be about the adorable plumbers’ journey in the Mushroom Kingdom.

‘Evil Dead Rise’

Release date: April 21

Director: Lee Cronin

It will be the fifth movie in the ‘Evil Dead‘ film franchise. ‘Evil Dead Rise‘ will be about two estranged sisters reading the “Book of the Dead” which results in them unleashing demons which turn people into terrifying zombies and creatures.

‘The Mother’

Release date: Expected May 2023

Director: Niki Caro

Netflix film ‘The Mother‘ will see Jennifer Lopez playing an assassin who comes out of hiding to save her child that she had abandoned in life.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’



Release date: May 5

Director: James Gunn

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ will show the gang’s leader Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) leading his team of Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillian) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) to save the universe while grieving over the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

‘Fast X’

Release date: May 19

Director: Louis Leterrier

The penultimate movie in the ‘Fast and Furious’ film franchise, ‘Fast X‘ will thrill audiences with the car stunts, gripping storyline and interesting new characters. The plot has not been unveiled.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Release date: June 2

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘, Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) version of the web-slinging superhero teams up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and other Spider-People to fight a nemesis so powerful that they cannot imagine.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘

Release date: June 9

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Fans of the live-action Transformers films will get to see Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons races joining the existing battle between Autobots and Decepticons on earth.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Release date: June 30

Director: James Mangold

Harrison Ford’s iconic character comes out of retirement for another thrilling adventure in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One’

Release date: July 14

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One‘ will continue spy agent Ethan Hawke’s (Tom Cruise) adventure. The famed actor will thrill the audience again in the sequel of Mission: Impossible – Fallout with his dangerous and captivating stunts.

‘Oppenheimer’

Release date: July 21

Director: Christopher Nolan

‘Oppenheimer‘ will be a biopic of the “father of the atomic bomb” Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy).

‘The Marvels’

Release date: July 28

Director: Nia Dacosta

‘The Marvels‘ will see Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining forces with Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) face the situation following the web shows ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Ms Marvel’ events.

‘The Nun 2’

Release date: September 8

Director: Michael Chaves

The Conjuring film franchise continues to expand with ‘The Nun 2‘. It will be the ninth film in the acclaimed horror film series.

‘The Exorcist‘

Release date: October 13

Director: David Gordon Green

The Exorcist returns to the big screens in an untitled film this year. Reports of it being inspired by the original and incorporating the 1973’s original film are making rounds.

‘Dune: Part Two’

Release date: November 3

Director: Denis Villeneuve

‘Dune: Part Two’, based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert and the sequel of the six-Academy Award-winning film ‘Dune: Part One‘, will Paul Atriedes (Timothee Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) continue their journey to avenge his father Duke Leto Atreides’ killing (Oscar Isaac) and making alliances with new people.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Release date: November 17

Director: Francis Lawrence

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes‘, based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins will tell the story of Coriolanus Snow, who became the dictatorial ruler of the dystopian society Panem. At the age of 18, he is picked to train the female tribute, Lucy Gray, from District 12.

‘Wonka’

Release date: December 15

Director: Paul King

‘Wonka‘, the prequel of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘, will show the upbringing of Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet) creating the famous house of confectionary treats. It is based on the characters by writer Ronald Dahl.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Release date: December 25

Director: James Wan

Aquaman (Jason Momoa) has to ally with an undisclosed character (Ben Affleck) to save humanity from evil in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ .

