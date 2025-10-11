These apps can empty your bank accounts if not updated!

A warning has been issued for users of Microsoft products to update their apps as soon as possible before a major software change.

The tech giant said it will no longer provide security or bug fixes for its older software, which could leave users at risk of security threats.

Support for Microsoft Office 2016 and Office 2019 will end on Tuesday, meaning technical support for these older apps will no longer be available. Apps that fall under the Office umbrella include Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Choosing to stick to the older version could put users at risk of facing security threats to devices, according to Microsoft.

According to reports, continuing to use software after the end of support can leave users’ devices vulnerable to potential security threats, productivity losses, and compliance issues.

Microsoft advised its users that now is the time to move all remaining devices running Office 2016 or Office 2019 to a supported version.

The main apps impacted by this change include Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, and Skype for Business.

Earlier this week, Microsoft 365 users were unable to access Teams, which prompted the tech company to launch an investigation into the issue.

Microsoft’s health service warned that Microsoft 365 (Business or Enterprise) was facing ‘service degradation’.

Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will officially cease, marking the end of security updates, new features, and technical assistance for the operating system.

Users are strongly advised to upgrade to Windows 11 to ensure continued security and access to the latest features. For eligible devices, the upgrade is free, provided the system meets Windows 11’s hardware requirements. Below is a detailed guide to facilitate a smooth transition.

With the termination of Windows 10 support, Microsoft will no longer provide critical security patches, leaving systems vulnerable to cyber threats. Windows 11 offers enhanced security, improved performance, and modern features designed to meet evolving user needs.