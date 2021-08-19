These are 4 new skill moves EA introduces in next-gen FIFA 22

EA Sports released a new gameplay trailer earlier last month showcasing some of the new skill moves in FIFA 22 that all gaming enthusiasts will have available.

The renowned electronic game producer earlier revealed the next generation, or next-gen, FIFA 22 version that is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the moment, will have a brand new gameplay feature called Hypermotion technology.

EA say that Hypermotion, combined with advanced 11v11 match capture and proprietary artificial intelligence, will deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia in FIFA 22.

Following the release of the FIFA 22 gameplay trailer, the game maker released a detailed article comprising pitch notes to explain some of the changes and to reveal some new skill moves.

EA also detailed the steps to making these skill moves more balanced in the game, making them more effective primed correctly by the player, based on the feedback it collected from the community of players.

Following are the few changes that have been made to EA’s FIFA 22, apparently to make the use of skill move more practical:

Removed skill move cancel for La Croquetta, Elastico, Reverse Elastico and Scoop Turn

Reduced animation speed for Bridge and Directional Nutmegs

Drag Back Spin, Four Touch Turn and Stepovers can now be cancelled (LT+RT)

Drag to Drag skill move can now be triggered by holding RS backwards

The Heel to Heel skill move is more difficult to successfully perform

New animations for Directional Nutmeg 90 degree turns

Skill Moves can now be executed in first-time situations as the ball is coming towards the player, whereas in the past this was only possible with Fake Shots.

However, Skill Moves with the Right Stick are now possible as well. For balancing purposes, First Time Skill moves have the following changes:

Stepovers, Body Feints, and the Bridge/Directional Nutmegs, among few others, are not possible to perform first-time

Skill Moves in first-time situations will be tougher in control compared to dribbling, especially if with high incoming ball velocity.

First time Skill Moves will not work from Driven Passes.