These Karachi areas to face power shutdown on Thursday

KARACHI: K-electric has issued an alert notification regarding power shutdown in these areas of Karachi on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to official notification, that KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Liaquatabad, Airport 2 and Clifton Grid on Thursday.

Power supply will shutdown from 9:30 AM to 01:30 PM in Liaquatabad, from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM in Airport 2 and from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM at Clifton Grid, during which there may be a temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grids.

The areas of Liaquatabad where people may experience power shutdown during the maintenance include F.B Area Block-1 & 3, Firdous Colony Nazimabad, Gharibabad, Nazimabad Federal Capital Area, Nazimabad Rizvia Society, AL-Karam Square, Nazimabad Mujahid Colony, Timber Market, Azam Nagar, Qasimabad, Moosa Colony.

Whereas Airport 2 areas that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Ghulam Mohammad Goth, Siddiq-e-Akber, Gulshan-e-Qadri, Sher Mohammad Goth, Salar Goth, Malir Homes, Bilal Plaza, Rafi Mall, Gulshan-e-Yousuf, Gulistan-e-Malir, Al-Falah Society, Gulshan-e-Akber, Anum Homes, Al-Falah D-Ext., Hassam Aptt., Shad Bagh Area, Rafa-e-Aam, Samsi Society, Al-Badar Society, M. Ali Society, Bilal Town, Ghazi Town Ph-Ll, Shaban Goth.

Areas served by Clifton Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are: Bhutta Village, Jungle Shah Kemari Area, Clifton Block-2,4, Ashfaq Colony, Sikandarabad, Shirin Jinnah Kemari, Mundra Chowk, Bhutta Village Kemari, Oil Installation Area Kemari, Clifton Block-3 & Bilawal House, Ziauddin Hospital, Block-2 & Block-6 Clifton, and Bath Island Gulshan-e-Faisal Clifton