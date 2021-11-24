These petrol pumps will remain open during nationwide strike 

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) will observe a countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

Fuel pumps across the country have been crowded since Tuesday morning because petrol will not be available to the public from Thursday, 6 am. Only ambulances will be able to get petrol from Thursday.

However, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), state-owned fuel company, and Shell Pakistan have decided to keep its company operative stations open across the country during the Thursday strike.

“All our company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stations nationwide will remain open and continue to function normally,” the statement read.

“As always, PSO stands strong with the nation in such challenging times,” it added.

Here’s a list of PSO petrol pumps to stay open during strike:

KARACHI

Clifton road Karachi

SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad

M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi

P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi

28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi

Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

QUETTA

Quetta Chaman Road

PESHAWAR

KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT

M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR

NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN

RAWALPINDI

PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD

13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD

AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI

3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI

DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

SUKKUR

LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH

NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

MULTAN

MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ

NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

HYDERABAD

Sanghar Road

FAISALABAD

LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD

Complete list

The petrol pump dealers association had earlier announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission but after their negotiations with government, they called the strike off.

In a press conference, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad had said that the petrol pumps would observe a strike on November 6 to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years.

