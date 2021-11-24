These petrol pumps will remain open during nationwide strike 

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) will observe a countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.
Fuel pumps across the country have been crowded since Tuesday morning because petrol will not be available to the public from Thursday, 6 am. Only ambulances will be able to get petrol from Thursday.
However, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), state-owned fuel company, and Shell Pakistan have decided to keep its company operative stations open across the country during the Thursday strike.
“All our company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stations nationwide will remain open and continue to function normally,” the statement read.
“As always, PSO stands strong with the nation in such challenging times,” it added.
Here’s a list of PSO petrol pumps to stay open during strike:
KARACHI
- Clifton road Karachi
- SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad
- M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi
- P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi
- Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi
- 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
- Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal
QUETTA
- Quetta Chaman Road
PESHAWAR
- KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT
- M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR
- NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN
RAWALPINDI
- PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD
- 13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD
- AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI
- 3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI
- DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD
SUKKUR
- LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH
- NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR
MULTAN
- MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ
- NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN
HYDERABAD
- Sanghar Road
FAISALABAD
- LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD
Complete list
The petrol pump dealers association had earlier announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission but after their negotiations with government, they called the strike off.
In a press conference, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad had said that the petrol pumps would observe a strike on November 6 to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!