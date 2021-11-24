Wednesday, November 24, 2021
These petrol pumps will remain open during nationwide strike 

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) will observe a countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

Fuel pumps across the country have been crowded since Tuesday morning because petrol will not be available to the public from Thursday, 6 am. Only ambulances will be able to get petrol from Thursday.

However, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), state-owned fuel company, and Shell Pakistan have decided to keep its company operative stations open across the country during the Thursday strike.

“All our company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stations nationwide will remain open and continue to function normally,” the statement read.Image

“As always, PSO stands strong with the nation in such challenging times,” it added.

Here’s a list of PSO petrol pumps to stay open during strike:

KARACHI

  • Clifton road Karachi
  • SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad
  • M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi
  • P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi
  • Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi
  • 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
  • Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

QUETTA

  • Quetta Chaman Road

PESHAWAR

  • KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT
  • M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR
  • NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN

RAWALPINDI

  • PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD
  • 13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD
  • AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI
  • 3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI
  • DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

SUKKUR

  • LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH
  • NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

MULTAN

  • MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ
  • NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

HYDERABAD

  • Sanghar Road

FAISALABAD

  • LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD

Complete list

The petrol pump dealers association had earlier announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission but after their negotiations with government, they called the strike off.

In a press conference, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad had said that the petrol pumps would observe a strike on November 6 to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years.

