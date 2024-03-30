These senators make it to upper house unopposed

At least 18 candidates have been elected unopposed as senators out of a total of 147 aspirants who submitted their nomination papers for the 48 vacant Senate seats.

The final list of candidates from Returning Officers shows that out of 18 elected unopposed, seven are from Punjab’s general seats.

Seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have elected unopposed including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, had been elected unopposed.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas was also elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Similarly, in Balochistan, senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two Ulema/technocrat seats have won without any opposition.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Ahmed Khan and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, National Party’s Jan Buledi, People’s Party’s Umar Gorgej, PML-N’s Shahzeb Durrani and Syedal Khan Nasir have been elected unopposed as members of the Senate.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar also elected unopposed as an independent candidate.

The Sindh Assembly will elect 12 senators overall. The elections will be held in seven general seats, two for women, two for technocrats, and one for a for a minority.

Moreover, the elections will be held in 11 senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Meanwhile, ECP has completed preparations for conducting elections on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seats.

Ballot papers have been printed, and transportation of election materials to returning officers has also been finalized. The elections would be held on 29 General, eight women, nine technocrat/ Ulema and two non-Muslim seats.

In total, 59 candidates are vying for remaining Senate seats.