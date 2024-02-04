These vehicles will not get entry on motorways after Feb 5

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMA) has made M-Tag registration mandatory for all vehicles on motorways from February 5.

According to a statement issued today, the decision was taken for motorists convenience and a free traffic flow through the entrance and exit points of motorways.

The M-Tag, a digital toll collection system, will be a requirement for all vehicles wishing to access Pakistan’s extensive motorway network, including prominent routes like the Peshawar-Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M1), Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M4), Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway (M14), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3), Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), and Hassanabdal-Mansehra Expressway (E35).

To get M-Tag motorists can visit the customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC.

No entry would be given on motorways to vehicles without M-Tag after February 5, the statement noted.

In light of the new regulation, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and the NHA have issued several important advisories to motorists.

Firstly, drivers are encouraged to verify that their M-Tag registration process has been successfully completed to prevent any penalties.

Furthermore, as a measure to enhance safety during adverse weather conditions, motorists are strongly advised to use fog lights when traveling through dense fog. Additionally, individuals are urged to limit their travel on the motorways to only when it is absolutely necessary, especially during periods of reduced visibility due to fog.