These Wrongdoings make you ineligible to get your passport

ISLAMABAD: A history of deportation, immigration violations, or security flags can severely impact a citizen’s chances of securing a passport renewal under the Passport Rules 2021, authorities have warned.

Under the prevailing rules, passport authorities reserve the power to refuse the issuance or renewal of travel documents to individuals whose past actions undermine national security, public interest, or the law.

This policy strictly applies to individuals deported for visa violations, illegal entry into foreign nations, or involvement in criminal activities.

Furthermore, individuals suspected of human trafficking, smuggling, or those flagged by law enforcement agencies will face disqualification.

Similarly, citizens placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), those facing court-ordered travel bans, or individuals wanted by international law enforcement agencies are deemed ineligible for passport services.

Understanding the Passport Control List (PCL)

The restrictions are enforced through the Passport Control List (PCL), a regulatory system that categorizes individuals and imposes travel bans for specific durations.

These bans can be extended by authorities if necessary. In high-risk cases, already issued passports can be deactivated remotely to prevent the individual from traveling.

This stringent verification process ensures that individuals who have returned to Pakistan after deportation, or those who have violated international immigration laws, resolve their legal issues and regularize their status before traveling again.

Precautionary Steps for Applicants

To avoid time and money lost, applicants with a history of travel or legal complications are strongly advised to verify their status with passport officials before submitting a new application.

If an applicant faces a travel ban or PCL placement, they maintain the right to appeal the decision, and seeking assistance from a legal expert can be beneficial. Additionally, any unresolved legal or administrative issues pending abroad should be addressed through proper diplomatic and government channels to prevent future travel complications.