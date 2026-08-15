Thief enters house to steal, falls asleep while owners are Inside

Hyderabad: A would-be thief who allegedly entered a house with the intention of stealing cash and jewellery ended up falling asleep inside the very same house after consuming alcohol, leaving the occupants stunned when they discovered him the next morning.

The unusual incident was reported from Mustafa Colony in the Pahadi Sharif area of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. According to the information available, the unidentified man allegedly entered the house during the night intending to steal valuables. However, he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and eventually fell asleep inside the house without carrying out the theft.

The occupants of the house were also asleep at the time and apparently did not notice the intruder.

The situation came to light the following morning when the family woke up and found the stranger sleeping inside their home. They immediately alerted neighbours and surrounded the man before questioning him.

During the questioning, the man allegedly admitted that he had entered the house intending to commit theft but fell asleep because he was intoxicated.

The bizarre explanation left the residents and neighbours shocked, particularly because the alleged thief had been sleeping inside the house while the occupants were present.

Locals subsequently alerted the police, who took the man into custody and began questioning him to establish his identity and determine whether he was involved in any other theft cases. The incident briefly created a stir in the colony, while videos reportedly showing the man asleep inside the house were recorded on mobile phones and circulated on social media.

Police are continuing their inquiry into the incident. Authorities have also urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their homes and belongings.