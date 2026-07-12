Thief killed in exchange of fire with resident in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A thief was killed after an exchange of gunfire with a resident in Karachi’s Scheme 33, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to police, the fire exchange took place at Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk in Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Karachi. Three other suspects, who had arrived in a car, managed to escape during the shootout.

Investigators said the same group is suspected of having stolen the resident’s goats in an earlier incident. Police added that the suspects returned in the early hours of the morning in an apparent attempt to steal goats again.

When the owner of the goats apprehended one of the suspects, his accomplices allegedly opened fire. The resident returned fire, killing one of the suspects, police said.

Police also confirmed that the suspects’ vehicle was struck by gunfire and said there is reason to believe that one of the fleeing suspects may also have been injured. An investigation into the incident is under way.

Read more: Two killed including thief ,two Injured in separate firing incidents across Karachi

Earlier, at least two people were killed and several others injured in various firing incidents across Karachi.

Incident at Port Qasim regarding the shooting near the Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim Authority, police stated that a security guard opened fire on an alleged mugger. The suspect was killed, while his accomplice sustained injuries. Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A man hailing from Khanpur was shot dead in New Karachi, Sector D-11. CCTV footage of the murder has since surfaced, showing three men on two motorcycles opening fire on the victim within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel. Police are currently investigating the case, with initial findings suggesting the motive may be personal enmity.

Further casualties two additional individuals were wounded in separate incidents. A 47-year-old man, identified as Ghulam Abbas, was shot near the Habib Bank roundabout in the SITE area and was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital.