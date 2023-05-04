Thief returns stolen phone to blind muezzin in Karachi

KARACHI: The thief, who stole money and a mobile phone from the muezzin on the pretext of recording his naat in Karachi, has returned the mobile phone to the owner through a delivery rider, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The thief returned the phone after the CCTV footage showed a man stealing a blind muezzin’s cash and mobile phone inside a mosque by tricking him into recording his naat for making it viral on social media.

According to the victim, identified as Hafiz Amjad, the suspect transferred Rs35,000 from his mobile phone through an app and then took away his expensive mobile phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The thief deceived the blind muezzin by promising him to make his recorded naat viral on social media. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras of the mosque.

The bike rider, who returned the phone to blind muezzin, said that man named Hassan Liaquat booked a ride and asked him to deliver the phone to Qari Amjad in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The case was also registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Comments