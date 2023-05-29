Thief swallows gold chain to evade police, ends up in hospital

In strange incident, thief swallowed a gold chain to evade the police but he ended up in the hospital.

This incident happened near the Dubadih Bridge in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, where two snatchers named Salman and Jafar snatched a woman’s necklace and tried to escape on the bike.

However, five police personnel chased Salman and Jafar for a kilometer and successfully apprehended them. In an attempt to avoid arrest, Salman resorted to extreme measures by swallowing the stolen gold chain but the police saw him while swallowing the chain.

The police officer ordered an X-ray examination of Salman’s chest. The X-ray revealed that the gold chain was stuck in his chest and causing him pain. The snatcher was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for further treatment.

Also watch: Viral video: Woman puts jewellery into her mouth in bizarre gold heist

The chain would be retrieved from Salman’s chest, the police officer added. A team of doctors is monitoring the situation, and the chain will be removed through gastroscopy, endoscopy, or surgery. The suspect is currently under police surveillance at RIMS.

Earlier, in a viral video caught on a CCTV camera, a woman stole jewellery by sneakily putting the gold ornament into her mouth.

The viral video opens with two women sitting at the counter of a jewellery shop when the shopkeeper hands one of them a small, indistinct item, presumably a ring to try it out.

The video then zooms in on the thief who seems to pop the jewellery into her mouth and plays it off like she’s fixing her hair and shawl.

The viral video is purportedly from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. The footage has gathered over 12,900 views on Instagram.