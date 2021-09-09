Thieves filmed breaking into England Rugby star’s car

A video made rounds in which England rugby player Ellis Genge’s car gets broken into and thieves running away with a bag.

The clip shows the two suspects riding bicycles. They look around the vicinity to make sure that no one was looking at them.

A looter then smashes a window before grabbing a bag from inside the vehicle and running away with it.

“Broad daylight my car just been done,” he wrote as the caption. “Middle of Berkeley Square London.”

He further said that there was not going to be any chances of the suspects getting caught.

Social media users have blamed the rugby player himself for the incident, saying that they are asking for trouble themselves by leaving items, especially expensive ones, in vehicles.

“It does not matter who you are. Leave something in a vehicle on show and they will target you. Just as they all target expensive cars to steal because most owners don’t bother to use a krooklok outside their own homes,” an Instagram user said.

A netizen stated that the robbers kept climate change in check by committing the crime on bicycles.

“Doing their bit for global warming, choosing not to pollute while working, I can really see this green initiative working out well especially with plant pots on every road stopping those pesky cars!”