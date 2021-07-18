Thieves steal hockey, ball from Samiullah Khan’s statue in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Thieves stole a hockey stick and a ball from the statue of hockey great Samiullah Khan installed in his hometown of Bahawalpur.

The theft occurred less than two weeks after the statue of a legendary hockey player was installed at a crossing in Khan’s hometown to honour the left-winger popularly known as “Flying Horse” for his electrifying runs down the left flank.

After the issue of stealing hockey and ball from the statute of world-renowned Olympian Samiullah Khan came to light on social media, the police came into action and registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused.

The police have registered a case on a petition filed by a Bahawalpur citizen. The statue was restored to its original condition after a case of theft was registered, said DPO.

اولمپیئن سمیع اللہ کہتے ہیں جن حضرات نے مجسمہ کیساتھ جڑی ہاکی اور گیند غائب کی ہے وہ واپس کردیں..#Pakistan #hockey #Respect pic.twitter.com/iKpUB14yYT — Ali Hasan (@AaliHasan10) July 18, 2021

He assured that those involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

Khan played for Pakistan between 1973 and 1982. At the FIH World Cups, he was a member of two winning teams: 1978 and 1982. He also won silver from the 1975 World Cup. He appeared in just one Olympics in 1976 where Pakistan won bronze.

Samiullah Khan also won three Asian Games golds: 1974, 1978 & 1982 (when he was the captain), one Asia Cup gold: 1982 (captain). He scored 55 goals in international hockey including 12 in four World Cup appearances.