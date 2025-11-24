Thieves steal part of historic cannon from Kot Diji

KHAIRPUR: Amid chaos of banditry and other crimes outlaws now stealing even historic inheritance of Sindh by thieving a part of an ancient cannon from Kot Diji site.

Unknown thieves had cut a portion of the precious cannon from the site by a cutter machine and take it with them.

It is to be mentioned here that the cannons at Kot Diji Fort, have been made of brass.

Local residents while inviting attention of the Sindh’s Minister of Culture and Archeology has demanded for arrest of the culprits and bringing back the stolen portion of the historic artillery.

The Sindh Culture Department had located six cannons missing from Kot Diji in 2023. The cannons were missing for almost 30 years.

Two missing cannons were retrieved from the Khairpur Police Line. The Culture Department located the other cannons in sites like the Deputy Commissioner House, Maryam Chowk, and Babbarloi police station in Khairpur.

Kot Diji is an ancient archaeological fort site located about 45 kilometers south of Khairpur in Sindh, on the east bank of the Indus River.