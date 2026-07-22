Third attack in three days hits Quetta region: 3 dead, five injured

QUETTA: Terrorists opened fire on a Karachi-bound passenger coach in the Khadkocha area near Quetta on Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring five others, police reported, according to ARY News.

Police said the bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, the bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi carrying several passengers. This marks the third attack in the area in three consecutive days.

Yesterday, the terrorists opened fire on gas bowsers parked outside a hotel on Dasht Road in Mastung on Tuesday night, killing one person and injuring two others, the police said.

According to police, the deceased was the driver of one of the bowsers, while two other individuals sustained injuries.

The miscreants set three gas bowsers on fire before fleeing the scene, police added.

Earlier one day ago, a woman patient was killed and three other people, including two children, were injured after unidentified armed men opened fire on a car travelling from Zhob to Karachi near Mastung in Balochistan, police said.

According to police, the attack took place on the National Highway near Mastung when armed assailants signalled the vehicle to stop.

Before the driver could pull over, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the car from both sides.

The woman, who was reportedly being taken from Zhob to Karachi for medical treatment, was fatally struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Three other occupants of the vehicle, including two children, sustained injuries in the attack.

One of the injured passengers told hospital staff that the family was transporting the woman to Karachi for treatment when the attackers attempted to stop their vehicle and then began firing before they had a chance to halt.

Following the incident, local authorities and Levies personnel shifted the victim’s body and the injured to a nearby hospital, where the wounded are receiving medical treatment.

Security forces and police cordoned off the area soon after the attack and launched a search operation. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting and to trace those responsible.