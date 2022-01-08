This 3-year-old photo of ‘Egg’ still most-liked on Instagram

This picture of an egg posted on Instagram three years ago received the most number of likes in 10 days, is still the most liked photo on the social app.

This click of an egg that was shared on the photo and video sharing app on January 4, 2019, is still the most liked photo across the site after three years, with over 55.6 million likes.

The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!https://t.co/iUBaYADG08 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 4, 2022

“The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!” Guinness World Records mentioned in its tweet on Tuesday.

The picture of a hen’s egg was posted with the caption, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌”.

The picture surpassed Kylie’s total in ten days, with a total of 30.5 million likes. Social media users were amazed to know that the egg still holds the record of the most-liked Instagram post with 55.6 million total likes now.

The verified Instagram account ‘world_record_egg’, with 4.8 million followers, has only one post, the photo of the egg with a record-breaking number of likes. The page does not have any other photos, however, two clips are there in the video section. Both the videos were posted in 2020.

