This all-back ‘goth home’ is up for sale

An unusual listing for a house is going viral for its pitch black exterior and interior.

Zillow Gone Wild, a Twitter user that highlights unique houses for sale, posted pictures of the property dubbing it “goth home”.

The listing for the home at 110 Edgar St. in Lincoln city of the US state of Illinois features photos of the black house with an all-black shingle roof, black gutters and black vinyl siding.

Real estate agent Seth Goodman said he bought the octagonal house in August 2021. He said he decided to go for an all-black theme after the installation of the roof.

The listing also reveals the interior walls of the house have been painted black to match the exterior.

New goth home just dropped pic.twitter.com/8uc4gNY3ju — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) December 20, 2021

The realtor said a lot of people have shown interest in the unusual house, but he has grown attached to the house and is considering keeping it for himself.

