THIS ‘Breaking Bad’ star plotted his own murder

The American actor, who played Gus Fring character in the iconic drama Breaking Bad between 2009 and 2011, admitted that he was considering planning his murder due to his devastating financial condition.

The 65-year-old actor, Giancarlo Esposito, was nearly bankrupt back in 2008 and was considering to plan his own murder in a way to support his four daughters with ex-wife.

‘My way out in my brain was: “Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?” Giancarlo recalled.

In a candid conversation on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam show, he acknowledged that while the notion initially seemed like an escape, he ultimately dismissed it, recognizing the enduring pain it would bring.

“Breaking Bad served as the light at the end of the tunnel,” the actor highlighted.

The role in the Breaking Bad transformed his career’s trajectory, leading to notable appearances in various roles in films like, The Mandalorian, The Boys, The Gentlemen and Parish.

His portrayal of Gus Fring extended to the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, sparking discussions of a potential spin-off centered on the character’s intriguing backstory.

Reflecting on Gus’s origins, he envisioned a journey from military service to forging a new life in the United States.

‘I think, in his younger years, he was someone who could have been more Tony Montana,’ he reflected. ‘He worked his way into becoming level enough to listen, hear, and see through his emotional state. We would hope that it might be The Rise of Gus.’