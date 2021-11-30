This is how you can apply for 5-year multiple entry visa for Dubai

DUBAI: Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced that Dubai the new immigration policy wherein the employees of multinational companies will get five-year multi-entry visa for.

The idea behind this development is to accelerate the momentum across tourism and other business sectors.

It’s a collective step by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism that allows multiple entries during the year for holders of the visa with a five-year term.

People holding this visa can visit the UAE and stay for as many as 90 days. They can in fact opt to extend it for another 90 days.

Dubai has started to issue 5-year Multi-Entry Visas to employees of multinational firms operating in the emirate. Our goal is to support their operations, provide corporate teams ease-of-access to the city and enable them to participate in events, conferences, and exhibitions. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 16, 2021

“In line with Dubai’s recently announced Five-Year Multi-Entry Tourist Visa for business and leisure travel, we have launched a programme to help you bring your global business personnel to Dubai. This will allow them to conveniently access and work from your Dubai offices, or attend to regional business, if you are in the process of establishing your presence here.”

How to apply?

You can register your business for the Five-Year Multi-Entry Tourist Visa on dubaimultiyear.com

In order to get it, you must provide these details:

• Dubai Immigration Establishment Number

(If you don’t have a Dubai Immigration Establishment Number, you can enter “00000”)

• Company name

• Company history (Number of years you have been in business)

• Number of offices

• Headquarter location

• Company website

• Company phone number

• Where are your branches located?

• Where are your suppliers located?

• How many company services do you offer in Dubai?

• Number of employees

• Average annual revenue

• Number of board members

• Company representative details (Full name, email address, phone number)

Processing time?

Once your online form has been submitted and verified you will receive a confirmation email with steps to follow for your individual visa applications as required.

Candidates can email questions to [email protected]