This is how you can run Google Play Store on Windows 11

Assessing the need for this possibility, a developer managed to get the Google’s Android app store, Google Play Store, working on Windows 11 with all its functions. He used this method to allow users to instal any game or app available there and run it parallel to Windows apps.

Microsoft already tested Windows 11 Android app support just past week, although the public implementation is limited to the Amazon Appstore and for less than 50 apps. Having the Play Store installed can expand Windows 11 up to entire Android spectrum.

here’s a quick look at how the Google Play Store works on Windows 11. It lets you run any Android app on Windows. Details here: https://t.co/7c5sdPIL4v pic.twitter.com/YITlGi1kS2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2021

ADeltaX, an Italian UX guy, has already installed the Google Play Store on Windows 11, and explained the steps to get it working for everyone.

If you don’t know Linux commands or command prompts, then the install process might be a little tricky, but there’s also a video guide for people really wanting to get this on.

I managed to get the Google Play Store up and running on Windows 11 in about 30 minutes, after downloading all the necessary tools, enabling the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and installing Ubuntu. The result is a fully functional Play Store that you can use to install any Android app on Windows 11.

A detailed manual for the installation is available on GitHub, or through the get-through videos on YouTube. Microsoftis expected to make the Windows Subsystem for Android available to all Windows 11 users in the coming months, alongside Amazon Appstore support.

If you’re not feeling up to Linux commands, a developer has also created a tool available in the Microsoft Store that will let you sideload Android apps.

This won’t work on apps that rely on Google Play Services APIs, but it does greatly simplify the process of sideloading Android apps on Windows 11.

