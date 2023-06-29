This is what AI thinks ‘Game Of Thrones’ White Walkers look like

A Reddit user has asked artificial intelligence (AI) to generate an image of White Walkers from Game Of Thrones, based on the descriptions in George R.R. Martin’s book series.

Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire, where the White Walkers are more commonly called the Others.

We all have seen what White Walkers look like in Game of Thrones. They’re human-esque figures with blue skin and faces like plate armor, as if they’re made out of overlapping layers of ice.

A Reddit user u/marcussmith34678 requested AI software to produce new images of the Walkers based on descriptions from Martin’s books.

Here’s what it came up with:

Some Reddit users said that the others in the AI illustration looks a little too human.

A HBO executive last month sharing doubts whether the Game Of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff series can “go all the way” to air.

Last year, the currently unnamed series was first announced by HBO, with Thrones star Emilia Clarke then seemingly confirming that Kit Harington will reprise his role as Snow for the sequel.

Harington then fuelled the rumour mill when discussing the possibility of a sequel in an interview early this year, but HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has since cast doubt over the possibility of it making it to air.

So far, House Of The Dragon has been the only planned spinoff series to air.