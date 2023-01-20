This man is 20 percent Shah Rukh Khan

A man named Ibrahim Qadri has become an internet sensation because of his close resemblance with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, in an interview, spoke on a lot of topics, including the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan‘, the song ‘Besharam Rang‘, interacting with the ‘Chak De India‘ star and others.

The doppelganger said he has not tried to interact with Shah Rukh Khan because he has a lot of flaws like that of the actor.

Moreover, Ibrahim Qadri said Shah Rukh Khan would tell him that does not have much acting in him.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan reveals his monthly income

The lookalike said he has only managed to copy just 20 percent of the actor and will only meet the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho‘ star when he feels right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

The doppelganger, speaking on the upcoming film ‘Pathaan‘, went on to say that the actor has made a lot of romantic movies but it will be very less in the upcoming film.

He jokingly said he will be doing a romantic angle with John Abraham instead of Deepika Padukone.

He added that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika said they have shared screens in many films where they have done quality work. He hinted at them working together in the future.

Comments