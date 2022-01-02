This new WhatsApp scam may steal your bank account details

A new WhatsApp scam named Rediroff.com has been circulating on the Meta-owned instant messaging app that can rob users of their personal bank account details.

According to reports, fraudsters are using the WhatsApp scam to rob users of their personal and financial data like bank and card details.

The spam link can also infect Windows PCs, along with iOS and Android smartphones.

As per a foreign media outlet report, scammers send a link to WhatsApp users and once a user clicks the link, a new page opens which says users can win a reward by filling a survey.

After a user performs all the tasks, they are redirected to a website where they are asked to fill out some of their information like name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data.

These personal details can be misused to make fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities.

So, whenever a user receives a message with a Rediroff.ru link, they should immediately report it as spam and delete it.

