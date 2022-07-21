This optical illusion can help predict schizophrenia

An optical illusion is going viral on social media platforms which helps to predict schizophrenia.

Looking at optical illusions can be amusing for some. However, it can throw a person off guard if it can predict the chronic disorder whose symptoms are hallucinations, delusions and confusion.

A report stated those with schizophrenia have a firm grip on reality, especially when it concerns mind-boggling puzzles.

Hollow Mask Illusion is the simplest way for a mental health expert to determine if schizophrenia or not.

When a concave mask appears, which curves inwards and is thought as hollow, many viewers may see a convex one instead. This is because reality gets dominated by their concept of what a face should look like.

There are some schizophrenic patients that can see it as a hollow mask.

“Patients with schizophrenia are able to correctly see through an illusion known as the ‘hollow mask’ illusion, probably because their brain disconnects ‘what the eyes see’ from what ‘the brain thinks it is seeing,” according to a study.

According to observations, the experts concluded there was a significant difference in the way the illusion was perceived.

Sixteen schizophrenia-free subjects believed 99% of the hollow masks were convex. The 13 people with the disorder saw it as convex 6% of the time.

