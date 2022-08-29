This optical illusion will determine your personality!

Optical illusions sometimes blow our minds away with the accurate description they offer of our personality. Today we are introducing an optical illusion that will help you understand if you are a logical person or a creative one.

What do you see in the image shown below?

The first animal that you spot in the image will determine whether you are logical or creative. So, the image either looks like a squirrel or a swan. Which animal did you spot first?

If you spotted the swan first

If you have spotted the swan first it means your right side is functioning more. Most of your activities revolve around the right hemisphere of your brain. It means that you are talented in a variety of things and creativity is your biggest strength. Moreover, you have a vibrant and colourful personality.

If you spotted a squirrel

Those who spotted the squirrel have a stronger left brain. You are determined to conquer life with your logical and analytical thinking. You are very much fit for jobs that require a lot of cognitive abilities. Creativity is surely not your strong point.

