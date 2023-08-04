This Pakistani airline is introducing flights to Dammam

KARACHI: AirSial, Pakistan’s private airline, on Friday announced flight operations for Saudi Arabia’s Dammam in order to provide facilities to passengers, ARY News reported.

According to the CEO, the airline will operate two weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore.

Earlier in March, AirSial launched flight operations for Saudi Arabia in order to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims.

The inaugural flight, carrying 160 passengers, left for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport. Chairman AirSial, Board of Directors and CAA officials bid farewell to the passengers from Lahore airport.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani had said the carrier will operate eight weekly flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia, with services available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“AirSial will also start Karachi-Jeddah, Peshawar to Jeddah and Sialkot-Jeddah flights in second phase,” he said, adding that Airbus320 was being used for Saudi Arabia flights.

Jeelani said that flight operation was launched to facilitate Umrah pilgrims, adding that AirSial would operate 68 flights to Saudi Arabia monthly.