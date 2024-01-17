THIS popular horror game is getting a much-anticipated movie

Psychological thriller ‘Martha is Dead‘ from LKA became the latest video game franchise to have a film adaptation.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Martha Is Dead‘, released in 2022, follows a young woman Giulia untangling the mystery surrounding her twin sister Martha’s death in the Italian countryside as World War 2 is close to its end.

The game is available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Amazon Luna.

A report by the US showbiz news website IGN stated that the film adaptation was announced in a press release. The filming is in development as a collaboration of LKA, Wired Productions and Studios Extraordinaires.

Andreas Troedsson and André Hedetoft, who have worked at LKA, are the movie’s co-directors. The latter wrote the screenplay whereas the former is on board as its cinematographer.

Luca Dalcò, the founder and director of LKA and the writer and designer of ‘Martha is Dead‘ said it was a dream come true and the project was crafted with utmost precision and care.

“Every element of ‘Martha Is Dead‘ was created with extraordinary precision and care,” Luca Dalcò was quoted saying in the press release. “The narrative’s complexity was meticulously planned, visualized, and even shaped with a cinematic quality in mind.

“Bringing this to life as a film is a dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @martha_is_dead

Related – ‘The Last of Us‘ — a new test for video game adaptations