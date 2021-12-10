This remedy for pimples is as easy as 1,2,3

Having pimples on our face is one of the most irritating things when it comes to our looks and we go searching for remedies to get the problem solved quickly.

Nida Yasir, host of the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan, revealed that using tea tree oil – which is easily available in the market – is highly effective in solving the problem.

She said that tea tree oil reduces redness and swelling. She said that the pimple can then be hidden after applying makeup.

Actor Kiran Khan, who came as a guest on the morning show, said that she carries alcohol swabs with her as her skin is very sensitive. However, she mentioned that she uses a special cream to cure skin irritation.

The celebrity claimed that the swelling reduces by half within an hour and she “cannot live without it”.

