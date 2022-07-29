This scene from Bollywood film Sapoot is so dumb that it’s funny

An illogical scene from the 1996 Bollywood film Sapoot is going viral on social media and it has netizens laughing.

The hilarious scene was posted on Twitter by user Gina Kholkar. It showed actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s characters trying to stop a woman from jumping from a building.

The crying woman was telling them not to come closer to her. She falls despite all their efforts to save her. As the woman goes down, their characters yell “statue” before doing the gesture.

Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022

Gina Kholkar’s social media post got thousands of likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say.

Well, she did play statue in the end! — Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022

Gem — harsh kumar (@hrsgrenade) July 23, 2022

I’m laughing so bad my mom thinks something is wrong with me.😭😭😭 — I AM WEED (@Stoic_Shiv) July 23, 2022

a great example of the law of gravity. — harsh kumar (@hrsgrenade) July 23, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood comes with content which can challenge anything from physics to human behaviour to intelligence every time.

A funny wedding scene from an Indian serial is going viral across social media platforms.

How to marry ur crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022



The scene was from the Bengali-language serial Aye Tobe Sohochori.

The hilarious yet illogical scene sees a male character pushing the groom aside. He then applied the sindoor on the bride’s head before putting the garland on her without her permission.

