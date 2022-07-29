Saturday, July 30, 2022
This scene from Bollywood film Sapoot is so dumb that it’s funny

An illogical scene from the 1996 Bollywood film Sapoot is going viral on social media and it has netizens laughing. 

The hilarious scene was posted on Twitter by user Gina Kholkar. It showed actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s characters trying to stop a woman from jumping from a building.

The crying woman was telling them not to come closer to her. She falls despite all their efforts to save her. As the woman goes down, their characters yell “statue” before doing the gesture.

Gina Kholkar’s social media post got thousands of likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say. 

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood comes with content which can challenge anything from physics to human behaviour to intelligence every time. 

